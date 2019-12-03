ALBANY — New York has quietly established a program that expands access to clean syringes in far-flung areas of the state as health officials work to reduce overdose deaths and control the spread of infection and disease among injection drug users.
The program, known as Secondary Syringe Exchange, is similar to the state’s decades-old syringe exchange program (SEP), but it would target hard-to-reach, rural areas and individuals who may not wish to buy clean syringes at authorized pharmacies due to stigma or cost.
At secondary exchange sites, drug users could exchange used needles for clean ones and receive other supplies that encourage hygienic drug use such as sharps containers, alcohol pads and non-latex gloves. Trained staff would also educate the user on overdose prevention and hygienic injection practices.
“The second-tier syringe exchange programs are likely to be particularly important in rural parts of New York state where SEPs are not currently situated and where the stigma of going into a pharmacy to acquire syringes may be particularly onerous,” the state Department of Health wrote in proposed regulations published last week.
Curiously, the program was adopted using emergency regulations that skirt the state’s normal public comment period, which can last anywhere from 45 to 60 days. Unless renewed, they expire on Feb. 9, 2020.
The state Health Department cited the “impact of the opioid epidemic in New York” — which claimed 3,224 lives in 2017 — as the reason for using emergency regulations.
“We must take swift action to prevent the spread of disease among intravenous drug users,” department spokeswoman Erin Hammond said. “By providing greater access to clean syringes, this regulation will reduce the possibility of individuals reusing needles, thereby reducing the transmission of HIV, (hepatitis C virus) and other blood-borne pathogens. Without this emergency regulation, individuals who lack access to SEPs ... will continue to be at greater risk of HIV infection, overdose and death.
The notice describing the new regulations also says that surrounding states such as Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island reported an increase in HIV transmission due to injection drug use between 2015 and 2016.
“Given the impact of the opioid epidemic in New York,” it says, “a similar situation could occur in this state.”
Though controversial, syringe exchange programs have been shown to reduce the risk of viral and costly infections such as HIV and hepatitis C, and were credited with reducing the spread of HIV during the height of the AIDS crisis.
Studies have shown that drug users who visit syringe exchange sites are more likely to enter treatment for substance use disorder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new users of exchange programs are five times as likely to enter drug treatment than those who don’t use the programs, and nearly three times as likely to report a reduction in injection frequency.
But programs are hard to come by in rural areas.
In New York, there are 24 existing syringe exchange programs in operation, including Catholic Charities’ Project Safe Point, which provides services out of unmarked vans in the Capital Region’s urban centers.
“The reach of these SEPs is limited by their staffing and geography,” the regulations state. “Having a second-tier of programs authorized to furnish syringes will more comprehensively address the needs of persons who inject drugs, particularly in areas where there are no SEPs.”
Nonprofits and government agencies such as local health departments are invited to participate in the secondary exchange. Once they submit an application and are approved, the state Department of Health would provide the supplies at no cost. Quantities would be “individually assessed and determined” for each site, it said.