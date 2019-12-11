ALBANY — New York health officials intend to renew emergency regulations banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in the state, just days before existing regulations are set to expire without ever having been enforced.
State health officials approved the ban at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s direction in September, amid concern over nationwide reports of vaping-associated illnesses and deaths, and rising youth use. But its enforcement was blocked following a successful legal challenge by the vaping industry.
A state appellate court granted the Vapor Technology Association and two of its affiliates a temporary restraining order Oct. 3, ruling New York could not enforce the ban until a lower court approves or denies their motion for a preliminary injunction. That motion is currently under review by acting state Supreme Court Justice Catherine Cholakis.
Now, with the 90-day regulations set to expire Sunday, state leaders are taking action to keep the ban alive. The state Department of Health’s Public Health and Health Planning Council agenda for this Thursday includes an item to re-adopt the regulations. Department spokeswoman Jill Montag said that’s because the state is as “committed as ever before” to a ban and wants to ensure regulations are in place if it’s upheld.
“While our scheduled enforcement of this ban has been delayed by pending litigation, we are confident that the court will agree that this is a public health emergency demanding immediate action to help ensure the wellbeing of our children,” she said.
The proposed regulation under consideration this week differs from the initial one in two important respects.
First, it adds menthol to the list of banned flavors — a move recommended by state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker after public health groups argued a menthol exemption, which was allowed under the original ban, would defeat the point of a flavor ban altogether.
A 2019 survey, for example, found menthol or mint was the second-most popular e-cigarette flavor among New York youth, second only to flavors. Officials are also concerned that, according to the same survey, nearly half the youth believe menthol to be less harmful than tobacco-flavored e-liquid.
The proposed regulation also clarifies that the ban would apply only to the retail sale of e-cigarette products, not to individuals who possess e-cigarettes for their own personal use.
If the council re-adopts the ban, it would remain in effect for another 60 days — long enough for the state Legislature to return for a new session in January and potentially pass legislation on a permanent ban.
Two members of the 24-member council voted against the regulations the first time around. Since then, other states and municipalities, including New York City, have pursued bans as well, though they’ve faced fierce opposition from vaping advocates. Last month, a long-considered bill to ban flavors in Albany County failed by two votes.
Vaping industry leaders say New York’s own argument for a ban — that flavors hook kids — is undermined by recent data from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, which showed flavors are “not the primary reason” youth try e-cigarettes.
Rather, they are the third most commonly selected reason youth say they tried e-cigarettes, after “I was curious about them” and “a friend or family member used them.”
The same survey shows more than 5 million middle and high school students are now using e-cigarettes, up from 3.6 million self-reported users last year.
The Vapor Technology Association has recommended nearly a dozen reforms it says could help curb e-cigarette use among youth, such as requiring retailers to use point-of-sale age verification technology at checkout.
Last month, a law raising New York’s minimum purchase age for tobacco and e-cigarette products from 18 to 21 went into effect.