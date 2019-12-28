OLEAN — Sharon Stalker, a registered nurse, received Olean General Hospital’s December Star Award.
Stalker started working at Olean General in 2008 as a pharmacy technician. In 2012, she became an RN and joined the nursing staff.
“Sharon truly has a calming way with all patients,” said Lexi Wilson, nurse manager. “She is kind and provides fabulous education to patients and their families. Sharon was nominated by not one, but six patients/family members. That right there, says it all.”
The Star Award is presented monthly to an OGH employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated by patients or coworkers for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.