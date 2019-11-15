CUBA — The musical duo Confluence, featuring daughter Nadine Dyskant-Miller on flute and foot-percussion and mother Barbara Dyskant on piano, will perform a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic Palmer Opera House, 112 W. Main St.
Confluence performs an energetic mix of traditional and original arrangements of music of Quebec, Ireland, Old England and New England, plus a good number of original tunes.
The concert, for Dyskant-Miller, from Hinsdale and who has been away, marks her return. Over the years she and her mother have played for concerts, festivals and dances from Toronto through Atlanta through the Midwest.
“It’s wonderful to be playing our music again for our own home community,” Barbara Dyskant said. “We look forward to seeing old and new friends.”
Confluence’s duo CD “An Early Spring” will be available. It is available at confluencesound.bandcamp.com.