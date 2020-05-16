You already know of my love for cabbage. Sadly, it is probably one of the most underused food in most of our diets.
Cabbage supports healthy digestion and at just over 2 grams per cup the fiber content in cabbage is significant. It also helps protect against chronic disease and it may help reduce cancer risk. Cabbage is packed with special flavonoids called anthocyanins, which give cabbage its red and purple color. In addition, it is very low in saturated fat and cholesterol and a good source of thiamin, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.
Only a half-cup of cooked cabbage has about a third the daily vitamin C you need — a great way to add nutrition while you cut carbs and calories.
Needless to say, I strongly advocate for cabbage to be a part of your meal planning and, in the coming months, I’ll try to give you even more delicious cabbage recipes. But for now try this one. I think you’ll like it.
And, just a side note, if you have a small garden, you might want to grow some of your own cabbage this summer. Think about it.
CABBAGE SKILLET DINNER (2 dinner servings or 3 lunch servings)
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
8 ounces link mild Italian chicken sausage, sliced
1 small onion or 2 shallots, thinly sliced
Kosher salt
1/2 head green (or Savoy cabbage), cored, sliced 1/4-inch thick (about 6 cups)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 sweet-tart apple such as Gala or McIntosh, cored and sliced 1/8-inch thick (about 3/4 cup)
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
Directions
1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet or high-sided saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil and swirl the pan to coat evenly. Add the sausage slices in a single layer and cook until browned on the first side, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the second side, about 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove the sausage slices to a bowl and set aside.
2. Add the onion, a splash of water and large pinch salt to the pan and cook over medium-high heat, using a wooden spoon or heatproof rubber spatula to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned in spots and starting to get tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the cabbage and cook until cabbage is crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. If the pan seems dry at any point, stir in another splash of water.
3. Add the garlic and cook about 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the butter until melted, then return the sausage to the pan along with the apple and red pepper flakes if you are using them, and cook until the apple slices are just tender, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Serve immediately with hot sauce alongside if you wish.
NOTE: If you cannot find mild Italian chicken sausage, you can use low fat turkey kielbasa instead. If both aren’t available, cook this dish with two strips of bacon and eliminate the olive oil.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)