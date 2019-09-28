OLEAN — Olean Theatre Workshop’s first production of this season, “Moonlight and Magnolias,” by Ron Hutchinson, will be presented Thursday through Saturday at the Theatre on Washington Street.
Evening curtain is 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at oleanworkshop.org; by calling 373-7469; or at the door.
First staged in 2004, this two-act play is based on some historical fact and a bit of imagination by the playwright, Ron Hutchinson. It tells of the rewriting of the script for “Gone with the Wind,” which was being produced by David E. Selznick.
He has fired writers and directors, and brings into his office his final team of Ben Hecht, famous screen writer, and Victor Fleming, director extraordinaire. He actually pulled Fleming from the set of “The Wizard of Oz,” where it had been reported that Fleming had slapped poor Judy Garland. Selznick has his secretary, Miss Poppengul, lock the office door and bring in peanuts and bananas to sustain them.
As Hecht sits at the typewriter, Selznick and Fleming act out the entirety of the famous and beloved novel, as Hecht had not read the tome. Frantically, Hecht types and Selznick and Fleming tell of Scarlett’s unrequited love for Ashley, her jealousy of Melanie and her attraction to Rhett Butler. The birthing scene of Melody, with Fleming playing the part of Melanie and Selznick acting Scarlett is not to be missed.
At the end of five days, the script is finished, with the famous line of “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,” uttered by Rhett to Scarlett. This line did make it passed the Hays Code, which monitored morals and language in Hollywood from 1930 until 1966, when it was replaced by a voluntary rating code of movies by the individual studios.
The cast is comprised of Paul Nelson as David E. Selznick, Pab Sungenis as Ben Hecht, Ben Hollamby as Victor Fleming, and Ashley LaBombard is the long suffering but faithful secretary, Miss Poppenghul. Off stage voices provided by Nicholas Youngs. Directed by Kelly Welsh Vacarro, and stage managed by Mckenzie Forrest, this farce of the making of a great movie is certain to be well received.
The show is licensed by Dramatist Play Service.