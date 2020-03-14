I think it always snows around St. Patrick’s Day. I remember blizzards around this time for many years. The snow doesn’t last but it’s like winter’s last hurrah in our part of the country.
So, in anticipation for any last blast of the cold, I have included a recipe for minestrone. Frankly, we don’t need cold weather to make this soup — it’s good all year long.
I don’t need to tell you how nutritious vegetables — and how important they are to our daily regimen. If you have been reading my articles, you already know how important they are and during our Meatless March, I want to further emphasize the need to include more vegetables in our daily diet routine.
Along with vegetables, I’d like to encourage you to include more herbs in your recipes instead of seasoning with salt. This recipe calls for a cup of fresh basil, but I should say that if you really don’t want to use the basil, you can substitute it with fresh spinach.
If you want the basil, you will have to purchase it at the supermarket this time of the year — but for future use, let me suggest that you start your own basil plant.
Take an egg carton and fill each hole with potting soil. Just sow basil seeds by covering them with about a quarter-inch of soil. Keep the soil moist but don’t overwater.
The growing basil seeds should germinate within a week. When they are about 2 inches high, scoop them into a pot that has good drainage and a saucer, using three-four seedlings per pot.
Once in a pot, water the seedlings twice a week and always water from the bottom. The best way to do this is to place the pot in a bowl of water until the top gets wet. Remove the pot from the bowl and place it back on the saucer. Since basil loves the warm sun, keep your plant(s) in a window to get at least six hours of sun a day, preferably more.
Basil is rich in antioxidant vitamins and phenols, vitamin K, zinc, calcium, magnesium, potassium and dietary fiber. So, for a small investment in rich potting soil and a packet of seeds, you can have a source of basil throughout the year.
For now, enjoy this recipe and I might add that if you make a double batch, you can freeze it for another cold day to heat up without the fuss. Enjoy!
VEGETABLE MINESTRONE (serves 4)
Ingredients
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
Salt & Pepper
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
8 oz. red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
1 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 yellow squash, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 carrots, thinly sliced
1 cup frozen peas
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
1 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
Directions
• Heat oil in large saucepan on medium. Add onion, season with salt and pepper and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes.
• Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Add red potatoes and low-sodium vegetable broth and simmer 5 minutes. Add zucchini, yellow squash, and carrot; simmer 3 minutes.
• Add frozen peas and simmer until vegetables are just tender, 2 to 3 minutes.
• Sprinkle with grated Parmesan and fresh basil.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietitian. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)