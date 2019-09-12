OLEAN — Michelle M. Halliday and Kyle T. George were united in marriage on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Olean.
The ceremony was officiated by Edward V. Allen, retired Allegany Town Justice. Music for the ceremony was provided by DJ Gary and Julie Hendryx. A buffet dinner prepared by Armand Burke and reception immediately followed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Christine and Stephen Clute of Cuba and Joseph Halliday and Ronna LaForge of Allegany. She is the granddaughter of William and Patricia Thierman of Allegany and the late Francis and the late Frances Halliday of Olean.
The groom is the son of Denise Carpenter and Frank Aloi of Olean and Robert George and Stephanie Harvey of Olean. He is the grandson of John and Theresa Carpenter of Olean and the late Mickey and Edna George of Olean.
Amanda Bradley of Hinsdale, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Stephanie Vesotski of Austin, Texas, friend of the bride; Geena Tripodi of Olean, friend of the bride; and Taylor George of Allegany, sister of the groom. Bridesman was Thomas Quinlan of Oswego, friend of the bride. The flower girls were Lily and Leah Bradley of Hinsdale, nieces of the bride. The bride and groom’s daughter, Mila George, also was in attendance to celebrate their marriage.
Tyler Gunsolus of Olean, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Justin George of Olean, brother of the groom; Nicholas Kuhnof Cuba, friend of the groom; Maleke Fuentes of Olean, friend of the groom; and Lawrence “Hooty” MacDonald of Olean, friend of the groom. The ringbearer was John Carpenter of McKinney, Texas, cousin of the groom.
The bride is a 2008 graduate of Allegany-Limestone High School and a 2014 graduate of the RN program at Jamestown Community College with an A.A.S. in nursing. The groom is a 2012 graduate of Olean High School and a 2016 graduate of Jamestown Community College with an associate’s degree in math/science. Both Michelle and Kyle are employed by Intandem in Olean.
Michelle and Kyle spent their honeymoon at Lake George. They reside in Allegany.