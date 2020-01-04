MANSFIELD, Pa. — Several area students were named to Mansfield University’s president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2019 semester.
Coby Krajewski of Shinglehouse and Sabrina Stevens of Coudersport were named to the president’s list for earning a GPA of 3.6 or better.
The following students were named to the Dean’s List, for a GPA of at least 3.5:
Timothy Banks of Driftwood, Katelyn Blake of Bradford, Victoria Coppella of Bradford, Logan Creech of Coudersport, Mikayla Henry of Bradford, Marika Lechler of Galeton, Kelly Murray of Galeton, Angella Smith of Galeton, Bryan Stahlman of Port Allegany and Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse.