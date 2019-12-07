I don’t know about you but I could make a meal out of appetizers, especially those at holiday time.
Hors d’oeuvres might be my favorite foods at a get-together. I am giving you some ideas today for your holiday gatherings that are not only lower in calories but have much less fat than what we’re normally used to with our favorite appetizers.
Poached Shrimp is always a great appetizer.
Fill a large bowl halfway with ice and water. Pour 8 cups of water into a Dutch oven or a large heavy pan with a lid; squeeze juice from one lemon into the Dutch oven/pan. Stir in 2 lemon halves, 1 tbsp. black peppercorns, 2 bay leaves, and 2 tsp Kosher salt; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; add shrimp.
Cover and let stand 5 minutes or just until shrimp turn pink. Stir shrimp into ice water; let stand 10 minutes. Peel and devein shrimp and arrange on a platter. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Stuffed Mushroom Caps. Preheat broiler. Clean by wiping 24 button or cremini mushrooms. Scoop out stems with a small spoon and save for another use. In a small bowl, mix 1/3 lb. seasoned chicken sausage with 3 tbsp. bread crumbs.
Mound sausage mixture in mushrooms, then place, filled side up, in a rimmed 10- by 15-in. baking pan. Broil 6 to 7 in. from heat until sausage is well browned, about 5 minutes.
Lift mushrooms onto a platter, brush with extra virgin olive oil, and top with parsley leaves.
Cucumber Salmon Bites. Peel and slice 1 large cucumber into 1/4-inch slices. In a bowl, mix 1 tsp. lemon zest, 2 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice, 4 oz. crème fraîche, and 1/8 tsp. pepper. To assemble, top a cucumber slice with a strip of thinly-sliced smoked salmon, a dollop (about 1/2 tsp) of crème fraîche mixture, and garnish with fresh dill. If you cannot find crème fraiche, use low fat sour cream. You could also use smoked trout instead of, or in addition to smoked salmon.
These are just a few ideas for your holiday appetizers but like with anything, moderation is the key. Don’t overindulge on any if it. Where a cracker or bread is called for with a dip, substitute cucumber slices or carrot and celery sticks.
If mayo or sour cream are called for, substitute low fat sour cream or plain low fat yogurt. There are many ways to avoid the extra fat and calories in many of the appetizers so that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor. Enjoy!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)