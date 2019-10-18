ST. BONAVENTURE — Several local high school students earned recognition Friday for their media work at Communications Day, sponsored by the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University.
Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School, announced winners, who will be granted scholarships should they chose to attend St. Bonaventure. He also announced that the scholarships will be continued each year up to four years for students who major in one of the Jandoli School undergrad programs; otherwise, it will remain a one-year scholarship for other major choices.
Recipients are:
• Best in Show: $1,000 scholarship
Olean Career and Technical Education Center
Pro ABC 25, Pride Month Video — Kyle Griffin, Dustyn Green, Charlie Struble, Jaxon Schwindler, Caleb Foster and Jocelyn Decker.
• Best Photo: $500 scholarship
Olean Career and Technical Education Center
“Human,” Photography — Makenzie Rossman, Tyler Burkett, Christopher Selph and Cheyenne Smith.
More than 250 students and advisers from 16 area high schools attended CommDay, with students participating in workshops on journalism and communications.