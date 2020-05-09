It finally looks like spring (sort of — this weekend’s possible snow is little bit of a downer). The trees are budding and the grass is growing — I love to see green.
I think a lot of our moods are dependent on the weather and I must say that a sea of green and sunshine can brighten anyone’s day. We’ve been fixing soups to warm our souls and hearty, healthy dinners during the last several months, but now, let’s lighten up a bit.
I am giving you a fairly easy recipe today. If you have a wok, use that, but if you don’t a large skillet with do. I think that you and your family will enjoy this meal and as always, it is really nutritious. Enjoy!
STIR FRY SHRIMP & CAULIFLOWER RICE (serves four)
Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 small yellow onion or medium shallot, finely diced
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
1 pound large (31 to 35 per pound) raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 garlic clove, minced
3 cups fresh cauliflower rice or 2 packages of frozen brand
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari sauce
2 teaspoons hot sauce, optional
Directions
1. Heat the oil in a large wok or nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until it becomes soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the frozen vegetables and cook, continuing to stir another 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for another 30 seconds.
2. Use a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to move the vegetable mixture to one side of the pan. On the other side of the pan, add the shrimp, soy sauce, and hot sauce (if using) and cauliflower rice and cook another 4 minutes, stirring constantly. The shrimp should be pink and cauliflower rice should be soft.
3. This dish can be served immediately or refrigerated, covered, for 3 to 4 days.
NOTE: If you purchase frozen cooked shrimp, thaw in the refrigerator and add them with 2 minutes left in cooking time, just to warm them and to combine with the ingredients.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2012.)