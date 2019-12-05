OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host three youth clubs this month, on Thursdays at 3:45 to 5 p.m. in the library’s art gallery.
The Kids Anime Club will meet today to watch Alolan region videos, trade Pokemon cards, and enjoy Pokemon-themed treats.
The LEGO Builders Club will meet on Dec. 12 to compete in a holiday building challenge.
The STEAM Club will meet on Dec. 19 to create salt-crystal ornaments and circuit-wire holiday trees.
The youth clubs are open to students in grades 2 through 8, and no registration is necessary. Parents or caregivers must remain in the library building while children under the age of 10 participate in a club.
For more information, contact the library at 372-0200.