OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host three youth clubs this month, on Thursdays at 3:45 to 5 p.m. in the library’s art gallery.

The Kids Anime Club will meet today to watch Alolan region videos, trade Pokemon cards, and enjoy Pokemon-themed treats.

The LEGO Builders Club will meet on Dec. 12 to compete in a holiday building challenge.

The STEAM Club will meet on Dec. 19 to create salt-crystal ornaments and circuit-wire holiday trees.

The youth clubs are open to students in grades 2 through 8, and no registration is necessary. Parents or caregivers must remain in the library building while children under the age of 10 participate in a club.

For more information, contact the library at 372-0200.

