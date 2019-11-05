Library to host workshop on making holiday cards
OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will present a workshop on holiday card making by local artist JoJo Pingitore at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the library gallery.
Pingitore will instruct how to make unique cards by using fresh evergreens to print onto high-quality paper with holiday-themed paints. The free workshop is limited to 12 participants and registration is required.
To register, contact the circulation desk at 372-0200.
The workshop is made possible by the gift of the Frances Bean O’Connell Arts Grant.