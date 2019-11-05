Library to host workshop on making holiday cards

OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will present a workshop on holiday card making by local artist JoJo Pingitore at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the library gallery.

Pingitore will instruct how to make unique cards by using fresh evergreens to print onto high-quality paper with holiday-themed paints. The free workshop is limited to 12 participants and registration is required.

To register, contact the circulation desk at 372-0200.

The workshop is made possible by the gift of the Frances Bean O’Connell Arts Grant.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

