Katelyn Elise Himes, daughter of Aimie Granger of Allegany and Daniel Himes of Bradford, Pa., and Nicholas Walter Drum, son of Carolynne leFeber of Olean and Gerard Drum Jr. of Eldred, Pa., celebrated their marriage with family and friends on March 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.
Officiating the ceremony was the groom’s uncle, Pastor Chris Drum. The ceremony was held at McLeod Plantation under historical mossy oak trees and the reception was held at The Gadsden House.
The bride wore a custom Martina Liana gown made of crepe with intricate lace and hand-beaded details throughout. She carried a bouquet of anemones, thistles, alstroemeria and eucalyptus. The bridesmaids wore varying shades of peach, navy and gray.
The reception was held in the courtyard of The Gadsden House with views of the celebration from the piazzas. “Forever To Go” by Chase Rice was the couple’s first dance selection.
Julia Kyser served as Matron of Honor, while Paige Himes served as Maid of Honor — they are both sisters of the bride. Jordan Bradley, childhood friend of the groom, served as best man.
Lindsay Frank, Kathleen Gove, Rachel Harten and Samantha Helwig served as bridesmaids, while Michael Helwig, Jason Kucharski, Kyle Lemcke and Ryan Potter served as groomsmen.
Flower girl Scarlett Harten and ring bearer Tucker Drum both made the day extra special.
The newlyweds traveled to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon and returned to their home on Rushford Lake.