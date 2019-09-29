OLEAN — John and Phyllis Besecker Gerringer, of Haskell Parkway, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past summer.
John is the retired owner of Besecker & Coss of Olean, while Phyllis worked at Portville Central School and then at Besecker & Coss. John was also a member of the National Guard unit based in Olean.
The couple are members of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and they both enjoyed going to Florida for the winter with friends. They also enjoy playing cards with their friends.
Their five children hosted an anniversary celebration in July. Their children are Lynn (Mike) Zalepa of Marshburg, Pa., Matt (Pam) Gerringer of Charleston S.C., Mike (Sue) Gerringer of Westons Mills, John (Michelle) Gerringer of Olean and Charmaine (Tom) Bean of Cuba.
The Gerringers have nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.