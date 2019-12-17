OLEAN — The Olean chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Alpha Psi Omega, of Jamestown Community College visited Genesis House recently to deliver feminine products donated from students, community members and area businesses.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic society which requires high academic standing. The four officers representing the chapter were co-presidents Kelsey Pierce and Taylar Mager, secretary Ginna Hensel and treasurer Taylor Roberts, along with advisor Francis LaChappelle.
Since mid-November, the officers have been collecting donations from students and asking local businesses, including Tops Friendly Markets, CVS and Walmart, for donations. The goal was to provide quality feminine products to those in need.
They met with Genesis House director Lenore Lounsbury, who gave the young women a tour.
The feminine product drive continues until the end of December at JCC in Olean, with the remaining products to be distributed among area high schools, JCC students and the local domestic abuse shelter.
Contact LaChappelle to donate by emailing FrancisLaChappelle@mail.sunyjcc.edu.