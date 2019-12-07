PORTVILLE — “Live, Laugh, Love.”
Such words are on T-shirts, caps and canvas bags. Similar phrases are posted on restaurant walls, in waiting rooms and in peoples’ homes. There is something about reflecting for a moment on an inspirational word, phrase or quote that can lift a human spirit.
Comedian Bill Engvall coined the term, “Here’s Your Sign” for his act as he points out ways we should comprehend obvious things, but the phrase also demonstrates the popularity of signs found in many shops and at craft shows. Certain signs or sayings can resonate with individuals.
Some of these are called aphorisms, which are thoughts expressed in the fewest words, often revealing some truth — or something that is true for the person wearing or displaying them. One internet blog noted that the science of motivation and inspiration is tricky to study, but such quotes can serve to reinforce what people believe about themselves or provide a way to broaden perspective, encourage or motivate.
Doing a round at the Arts, Craft and Antique Show at Portville Central School last month, or any craft show this fall and winter in this region, reveals that the appeal for sayings on wood and other products is alive and well.
Paul J. Lowry of Bolivar was doing a brisk business in his Papa’s Wood Shop booth at the Portville show and recently said he was just finishing up on some custom orders that stemmed from that weekend early in November.
“The signs are just a small part of my business,” said Lowry, who has been working in wood since high school. “I build furniture to customer specifications as well and have just begun to do it full-time.”
Lowry has owned Lowry Security as a distributor of lock supplies and security hardware for larger institutions for several years.
“It’s getting later in life and what I started doing as a hobby just kind of took off,” he said.
Lowry’s signs are crisp and precise, done on CNC (Computer Numerical Control) routers using 3-D cutting machines. The machine was a large investment he said. “I took my time learning it, but now I have more time to work on the projects.”
He uses grade A lumber, prime wood, nothing with knots that would distort the lettering. While he leans on customers telling him what they want, Lowry also comes up with some of his own ideas.
“I’ll just see something that catches my eye or something unique and make a sign,” he said. One read, “Marriage is an endless sleepover with your favorite weirdo.”
“My wife likes that one,” he said. A sign that proved very popular for sales this year brings in modern technology: “Alexa — Wash the Dishes.” He said he’s getting so busy a website is likely in his future, but for now he can be found on Facebook.
“This is just something I’ve always enjoyed doing, not for the money, really,” he said. “It’s about doing what I love to do and I’m fortunate to be able to live the life I’m living and lifting spirits in the process.”
For some, just meditating on a single word can prove encouraging or motivating as Annette Seybert, of Portville, discovered. She works part-time at Venture Forthe in Olean and has always felt drawn to the creative arts such as painting in watercolor and fashioning craft items.
After her husband, Rick Seybert, tripped and fell in 2015 while walking the family dog, hitting his head on pavement, Seybert found that she needed a diversion during a confusing and difficult time through what turned out to be a traumatic brain injury for her husband. He was, at first, okay, but a short time later, doctors discovered a brain bleed.
“What happened is similar to what they are finding with football player injuries today,” Seybert said. “Our lives just changed so drastically. He’s better now and I can look in my journals to see his progress, but there are still challenging days. I was kind of a mess the first two years, researching and learning about TBI’s, wanting to do whatever I could to figure out how I could help him,” she said. “I started to lose weight, couldn’t eat and was emotionally spent.”
She said during that time, she needed something to occupy her hands to offer her a break from worry and all that supporting her husband entailed.
“I had always loved finding rocks when I took walks,” she said. “During this time, I was walking a lot, picking up rocks.” She had done some dot painting on the rocks, but then, had an idea.
“I would think of things I was thankful for and one-word sayings that resonated for me, like ‘strength,’ or ‘faith’ then paint them on the rocks,” she said. “What I found was that keeping busy can change your perspective about everything. These were little projects but something I could compete in a short time as opposed to a painting or something it took a long time to do.”
In the process, she discovered others were drawn to the painted rocks as well. Each year, she offers some at the Portville craft show, sharing a booth with her daughter, Alyssa, who makes oatmeal soaps.
“I sold quite a few of them,” she said. “Other people seem to like them, too, and it keeps me going, coming up with ideas and designs and deciding on a word that might inspire someone else.”
One Christmas, Seybert even put her rock-painting skills to work as unique gifts for her grandchildren.
“I painted each name on a rock, researched the name’s meaning and printed it on a piece of paper,” she said. “Then, I made little sachet sacks to keep them in. They all read them aloud when they opened them, and it was just the best Christmas.”