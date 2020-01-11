The start of the new year should be special, particularly this year as we have entered a new decade. If you have followed my advice and have kept your meals a little leaner, I suggest you splurge a bit with a beef tenderloin and cauliflower pomegranate salad.
I have written before that a little beef, in moderation, is not a bad thing and a lean tenderloin does offer vital nutrients. You just shouldn’t overindulge.
This meal could start with avocado deviled eggs. Hard boil 6 medium eggs, peel them and cut them lengthwise, and scoop out the yolks into a bowl. Mash the yolks and a peeled avocado with a fork. Stir in 2 tbsp. of cilantro, one freshly squeezed lemon, the zest of one lemon and Kosher salt and pepper to taste.
Mix it well and spoon into a piping bag. Pipe the avocado mixture into the eggs and garnish with chopped fresh chives and a dash of cayenne pepper. If you are having 6 for dinner, each person should get two halves.
The main course is easy and you know by now …. I like easy, but delicious. This recipe will serve 6 but if you need to serve more, simply get a larger tenderloin, with the thought to keep each serving no more than 4 – 5 oz. Need a dessert recommendation ? Why not end it with a slice of plain angel food cake and berries?
I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised how easy and delicious this recipe is. For now, enjoy!
Beef Tenderloin & Cauliflower Salad (serves 6)1 small fillet of beef (24-30 oz.)
6 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp. Kosher salt
1 tsp. Freshly ground pepper
1 head cauliflower
5 large shallots
2 tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice
2 tsp. whole-grain Dijon mustard
1 package baby kale
1/2 c. pomegranate seeds
DIRECTIONS
• Heat oven to 475 degrees F. Place the beef on a large rimmed baking sheet. Rub with 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake at 475 degrees F for 12 minutes.
• Meanwhile, toss 2 tablespoons oil with cauliflower and shallots; season with additional salt and pepper. Quickly scatter vegetables around beef in the pan and continue to bake, stirring vegetables once, 18 more minutes (for medium-rare) or until meat reached desired degree of doneness.
• Remove beef from pan and cover with foil; let stand 15 minutes. Whisk together remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, and mustard; season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir kale into hot pan with vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil mixture and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds. Slice beef and serve with cauliflower pomegranate salad.
