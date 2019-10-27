This year’s report from the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging shows that one out of five of us living in the county is 65 years of age or older. That’s more than 15,000 individuals within our county’s 1,310 square miles.
Whatever we prefer to call ourselves: seniors, golden-agers, fiftysomething, persons of a certain age, retired or older adults, we all face both the gifts and the sobering realities, in body and sometimes in spirit, of aging.
While it is true that the longer we live the more we can relish and appreciate the truly life-giving and sustaining experiences of our lives, and within each day, it is also true that we will have to address the needs and navigate the limitations that develop as we age. In the 2016-2018 Community Health Assessment prepared by Olean General Hospital and the Cattaraugus County Health Department, aging issues ranked among the top 10 health needs.
The majority of our county’s 65 demographic live in their own homes, many of them alone. And, for the most part, they want to remain there. To do so, the truth is that sooner or later each of us will need some help to live independently — and happily.
Contentment or happiness as we age is influenced by many factors — health, resources and relationships top the list.
So, how can we be safe, healthy and not lonely? Some of us benefit by the proximity and care of children, grandchildren and relatives. All of us have resources we can draw upon through county agencies, in particular the Department of Aging.
But what do we do about those daily needs of independent living? What if we need a ride to a doctor/grocer/hair stylist/etc.? What do we do if we need a light changed or gutters cleaned or other types of home maintenance? What if we want to get out of the house, do something, and with someone? Or a home cooked meal? Or welcome a visit or telephone call when company is needed?
“The profound effects of loneliness on health and independence are a critical public health problem,” said Dr. Carla M. Perissinotto, a geriatrician at the University of California, San Francisco. “It is no longer medically or ethically acceptable to ignore older adults who feel lonely and marginalized” (reported in the Village to Village Network).
Is there something we can be part of, a type of grassroots community that could coordinate available services or provide them, and help keep us healthy, active and connected? There is!
In 2002, a group of older adults in Boston organized around their community’s needs and formed the Beacon Hill Village, the first in a network of what has become the Village Movement. Today there are over 200 open Villages and another 150 in development in 45 states and the District of Columbia.
Each Village is a membership-driven, grassroots, nonprofit organization involving members and volunteers in the mission of providing resources and services to enable members to live happily and independently in their own homes.
New York state now lists 26 such Villages, Ithaca’s being the closest. A few months ago, five of us visited with one of the co-founders and the executive director of Love Living at Home (LLH), their Village, to learn about the organization of LLH, which officially opened in October 2016. Their brochure describes them: “Love Living at Home is not a place on a map — it is a gateway to relationships and resources for older adults who desire to live in the homes and neighborhoods they love. ”
We came away with both information and inspiration.
This writer believes we can form a Village in Cattaraugus County: there is both need and interest. For more information, google Village to Village Network and/or a particular Village, like LLH. If you would like to be involved in what could be our Village, please contact me.
Cathy Mackay, director of the Department of Aging, supports the initiative; words from the Department’s Profile of Aging in Cattaraugus County serve as underscore: “It is imperative that we be proactive in developing livable communities where older persons can age in place successfully.”
Our Village begins with you. Contact me at athenagc@icloud.com.
(Athena Godet-Calogeras is chairwoman of the Health Care Access Coalition and a volunteer with the Cattaraugus County Health Department.)