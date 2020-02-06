BELMONT — The Belmont Free Library will off a greeting card class at 2 p.m. Feb. 22 in the library, located on Park Place.
Participants will learn how to create four handmade greeting cards. No experience is needed and all are welcome to attend. The cost is $12 per person, which equates to $3 per card.
Those interested are encouraged to sign up early to ensure a spot in the class and to allow instructors to have enough materials for everyone. Refreshments will also be served.
For more information, or to sign up, call (585) 268-5308.