One of the biggest, longest-running and most successful musicals in both London and on Broadway, it was only a matter of time before “Les Misérables” got the Hollywood treatment.
Unfortunately, they waited too long, and Tom Hooper signed on to direct it.
Fresh off his Oscar win for directing “The King’s Speech,” and only a few years removed from directing every episode of the most Emmy-winning miniseries ever, “John Adams,” Hooper could have picked anything for his next project, but his ultimate choice couldn’t have been the worse for the vision of such a classic story.
Because although Hooper’s previous productions are serious period pieces during wartime and political change, what makes 2012’s “Les Misérables” different from them is having people singing nearly the whole time and a theatrical scope and style. In short, you can’t turn musicals into realism.
And yet, that clash between Hooper wanting to make this movie as gritty and realistic as possible with the basis that things are going to be big and operatic in nature just does not work. While many elements of this movie work, without the right captain at the helm, this ship is already sunk by the opening scene.
Set just after the first French Revolution, prisoner Jean Valjean (played by Hugh Jackman) is freed after 19 years in chains by Javert (Russell Crowe), the officer in charge of the prison workforce. Valjean promptly breaks parole but is given a second chance, reinventing himself as a factory owner and mayor, but Javert vows to bring Valjean back to prison.
Eight years later, Valjean becomes the guardian of a Cosette, daughter of Fontine (Anne Hathaway), who dies. He rescues Cosette from the evil innkeeper and his wife (Sacha Baron Cohen and Helena Bonham Carter) who look after her, but Javert’s relentless pursuit means that peace will be a long time coming.
After another nine years, the next French Revolution begins to form, and a grown Cosette (Amanda Seyfried) falls for a passionate revolutionary named Marius (Eddie Redmayne), while Javert begins to close in again on Valjean’s secret past.
At roughly 1,400 pages long, Victor Hugo’s original novel is infamously known for its filler, fluff and digressions — do we really need 19 chapters about the Battle of Waterloo? But at 2 hours and 38 minutes, even the film adaption of the musical adaption of the novel is too long.
Under Hooper’s direction, “Les Misérables” fights with itself the whole runtime, which makes it all the harder to take seriously. He wants it real and gritty, so there’s a lot of handheld camerawork just a foot away from the actors’ faces for most of the songs, but then there will be these huge sweeping shots of Paris using bad CGI effects. It’s hard to stay invested in these characters when the camera won’t stay still and show the whole room for 10 seconds.
Thank goodness for the aspects of the original stage production that translated well on screen. The music and lyrics are as impactful today as they were in the early 1980s, so the orchestrations and performances have the advantage of Hollywood money to make the songs sound incredible. Even the choice to make the actors sing live on set couldn’t hurt it all.
While all the main actors do well enough, though some better than others, the stand-out is Hathaway’s performance, which is genuinely one of the best performances of the decade and worth the Oscar and every other award she was given. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Jackman and Crowe who are trying way too hard.
Although the camerawork can be nauseating with Hooper’s odd angles and awkward editing, what we do see is impressive. From the sets and costumes to the hair and makeup, the dedication to a period-appropriate look in every aspect pays off, even if it is dirty and ugly.
Unfortunately, “Les Misérables” should never have been a movie in the first place. Cramming so much story into one setting makes this turn into “Coincidences: The Movie,” with the characters constantly running into each other year after year.
With them singing every line, nothing stands out as emotionally important, and Hooper’s decisions don’t live up to the original stage show’s awe. I’d suggest listening to one of the musical cast recordings and imagine it all yourself.