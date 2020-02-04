COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Eleven nursing students completed the licensed practical nursing program through Potter County Education Council coursework offered through Penn College.
The course curriculum includes three levels and offers both classroom and clinical instruction. The course prepares participants to take their NCLEX licensure exam, enabling them to become LPNs.
Program officials said LPNs work in doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities, and they are in short supply throughout the region.
Penn College will offer another LPN program beginning Aug. 31, with graduation scheduled for Aug. 19, 2021. As before, the program will be offered in Wellsboro and at the Education Council’s Coudersport office.
An information session is planned for March 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Education Council’s office, 5 Water St. Those interested in attending the information session should contact Marie Van Ess at (570) 724-7703.