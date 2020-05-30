A friend of mine was telling me about Glow Bowls and, I must admit, I was not really aware of them, but since they sounded so healthy I decided to look in to the recipes.
I found one that I am sure that you will like and I can promise you, it is jam-packed with nutrients. And now that we have good weather the summer produce will be in great supply.
There can be some variations to this recipe. For instance, you can get away without grilling the corn if you don’t want to fire up the grill for one item. Just roast it in the oven, wrapped in foil.
Small heirloom tomatoes aren’t always plentiful, although I bought some this weekend at the market. You can use cherry tomatoes if you can’t find the heirlooms. The vinaigrette calls for curry. Not everyone likes curry so if you are one who does not favor the flavor, simply skip it.
When preparing the kale, fold the leaf over and slice out the center vein. You can save the center stalks if you are going to make vegetable stock but if not, you can toss them in the compost pail. That center vein is very hard to eat uncooked. Baby kale is best to use in a salad but it is hard to find so cutting out the center stem is your best bet.
As with many salads, I always like to add a few frozen baby peas as the finishing touch but that is my preference. Actually, you can add almost any fresh vegetable in this glow bowl.
This is a complete meal in one bowl so I hope you enjoy it.
GLOW BOWL (serves 4)
Ingredients
• 4 cups kale, shredded
• 4 cups arugula
• 1 cup quinoa, cooked according to package directions
• 1 ear corn, grilled and kernels removed
• 1 red bell pepper, diced
• 1 seedless cucumber, diced
• 2 cups mini heirloom tomatoes, halved
• 1/2 cup matchstick carrots
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta
• 1/4 cup chopped parsley
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives or green onions
FOR THE CURRY VINAIGRETTE• 1 tablespoon curry powder
• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
• 1 lemon, juiced
• 2 cloves garlic, grated
• 2 teaspoons honey
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• Optional: pinch of red chili flakes or cayenne pepper
FOR THE VINAIGRETTEDirections
1. In a small bowl, whisk together the curry powder and olive oil until combined. Add in the lemon juice, garlic, honey, and salt. Whisk to combine. Taste and add more salt or honey as needed to balance the vinaigrette. You can also add in a pinch of red pepper flake or cayenne pepper for an extra kick of heat!
2. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. The curry vinaigrette may settle a bit as it rests – just give it a good shake before you drizzle it over a glow bowl!
ASSEMBLE THE GLOW BOWLS1. Prepare the glow bowl ingredients as per the ingredients list above. Cook the quinoa, grill the corn, dice the veggies, etc.
2. Add all of the glow bowl ingredients into a large bowl, one pile at a time, side by side.
