I enjoy a good hamburger once in a while but, to be honest, I try to eat far more vegetable dishes than those made with meat.
As a registered dietician, I won’t tell you that meat is bad for you, because it isn’t — if it is lean and eaten in moderation.
However, the addition of a consistent regimen of vegetarian meals is far better for you for many reasons. While I am not advocating for a vegetarian diet, I will say that this specific diet is associated with lower risks of chronic disease, obesity, constipation and many cancers.
Further, more research has proven that there is a link between vegetarianism and reduced risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and gallstones.
There is a financial benefit of reducing meat consumption as well. Eating less meat can be easier on your grocery bill. And, the positive health effects of eating less meat can lower your health costs as well.
Start by having one vegetarian meal each week, and work up to just two suppers that are prepared with meat in that week. You’ll likely discover better digestion and maybe even a little weight loss.
Here is one example of a good meatless meal: Spinach Lasagna Roll Ups. This recipe will serve six. Serve it with a simple tossed salad of dark greens and you have a complete meal.
INGREDIENTS:
12 uncooked lasagna noodles
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
2 1/2 cups shredded part skim mozzarella cheese (I grate my own)
A half-cup grated Parmesan cheese (I grate my own)
A quarter-teaspoon Kosher salt
A quarter-teaspoon black pepper
A quarter-teaspoon ground nutmeg
One jar (24 oz.) meatless pasta sauce (find one with the least amount of sugar)
DIRECTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook noodles according to package. Drain and toss with a little extra virgin olive oil so that they don’t stick together, and set aside to cool.
2. Mix together eggs, spinach, cheeses, and seasonings.
3. Pour about 1 cup of pasta sauce in an ungreased baking dish (13 x 9). Spread 1/3 cup of the cheese/spinach mixture on each noodle and roll them up. Place them seam side down in the pan.
4. Top with remaining sauce. Bake covered for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until heated through, 5 – 10 more minutes. Serve two per person — 596 calories per serving. Enjoy!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)