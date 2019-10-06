ST. BONAVENTURE — Acclaimed accordion and bandoneón player Julien Labro will perform Oct. 18 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
His performance at 7:30 p.m. is the second concert in the 2019-20 Friends of Good Music season.
In a concert titled “The Art of the Accordion,” Labro will guide the audience through the history of these two related instruments, performing works by Albeniz, Bach, Scarlatti, a French medley, tangos by the late Argentine bandoneón virtuoso Astor Piazzolla, and some compositions of his own.
Heralded by the Chicago Tribune as “the next accordion star,” Labro has established himself as the foremost accordion and bandoneón player in the classical and jazz genres. He’s been described as “a triple threat: a brilliant technician, poetic melodist and cunning arranger.” His artistry, virtuosity and creativity as a musician, composer and arranger have earned him international acclaim, and he continues to astonish audiences worldwide.
French-born, Labro picked up the accordion at age 9. His earliest inﬂuence was traditional folk music and the melodic, lyrical quality of the French chanson. After graduating from the Marseille Conservatory and sweeping first prize in many international accordion competitions, he moved to the United States to further pursue his musical dream.
Piazzolla, a major inﬂuence on Labro and the reason he picked up the instrument, is also the title of Labro’s album with classical guitarist and Grammy Award-winner Jason Vieaux and A Far Cry chamber orchestra. Labro is also featured on “Another Country,” an album by Grammy Award-winning vocalist Cassandra Wilson, and on the Hot Club of Detroit’s critically acclaimed “Junction” LP.
Labro will perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in April 2020.
For tickets and information, call the Quick Center at 375-2494.
For each Friends of Good Music performance, the center opens its galleries one hour before the performance and keeps them open throughout the intermission. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Museum admission is free and open to the public year round. For more information, visit www.sbu.edu/quickcenter.