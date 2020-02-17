OLEAN — More than 100 people received a reminder to love themselves, thanks to the Love Yourself Valentines Day program at the YMCA on Friday.
With the support of a grant from the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund, the YMCA and ReHabiliation Center’s Swizzy’s Cause presented the program.
Swizzy’s Cause provides support to individuals who may be struggling with depression or other mental health problems on-site at the YMCA while connecting clients with valuable community resources and services.
“Barb (Sweitzer, YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO) approached me to come up with an event in order to bring awareness to the Care Coordination Program using this grant (in 2019),” said Ashley Lowe, Swizzy’s Cause care coordinator. “I then came up with the ‘Love Yourself — You Matter’ event.”
Lowe wanted the event to focus on the people she served.
“It was important to make everyone feel good when entering the event and also kick start what may have been a more difficult day into a day filled with positive activities,” she said.
For the second year, attendees received free services to make them more positive, like free flowers donated by Scarlet Lily, free massages by Dana Boser, free haircuts from Hello Gorgeous.
This year the program added two speakers: Amy Mann, a licensed mental health counselor, clinic director and suicide prevention coalition coordinator for Cattaraugus Community Services; and Melissa Ball, (SPOA) single point of access coordinator for Cattaraugus County, case management program director for Cattaraugus County Community Services and a licensed mental health counselor.
Their presentations focused on suicide prevention, positive affirmations and self-talk, all principles championed by the Swizzy’s Cause Program.
Since last year’s Love Yourself program, the Swizzy’s Cause Care Coordinator Program has continued to expand, according to Lowe.
“I have received a total of 123 referrals since 2018. My current caseload is at 31 active participants,” said Lowe. “Since 2018, there have been 1,021 referrals made to outside sources. These referrals include but are not limited to mental health, developmental health, housing, educational, employment, volunteer opportunities, and community events.”
CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit said the foundation’s board decided to help fund the program again in 2020 due to the importance of the Care Coordination program and similar resources for community mental health.
Donations can be made to the Mental Wellness Fund in Cattaraugus County at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, or online at cattfoundation.org.