There are few things more universally enjoyed in pop culture than “The Muppets.” Everyone has seen “Sesame Street,” everyone has seen at least one of the Muppets’ major movies and some have even seen Jim Henson’s more grown-up films “Labyrinth” and “The Dark Crystal.”
And the common thread running through all of these shows and movies is the quality of the Muppets, both as wonderful pieces of craftwork and puppetry and as characters everyone loves. Even if you don’t like all of them, everybody has a few favorite Muppets.
So in keeping with my series of musical movies, I turned to a favorite flick of mine starring the cast of felt animals and monsters, “Muppet Treasure Island.” A surprisingly faithful and enjoyable adaptation of the classic Robert Louis Stevenson tale, it includes all of the humor and heart that the Muppets do so well along with some wonderful songs and action.
The most important thing in any Jim Henson production is the love and care that goes into everything you see on screen, especially in the Muppets themselves, and that’s clearly evident here. Not a second goes by where you don’t believe those puppets are alive and truly exist in this world, which has to happen for the movie to work.
Thankfully, it does just that with flying colors. Combined with the gorgeous score and catchy songs, the astounding sets and costumes and the hilarious performances from all the puppeteers and human actors, “Muppet Treasure Island” is a hoot from start to finish.
Having heard the legend of Captain Flint’s massive treasure from former pirate Billy Bones (played by Billy Connolly), young cabin boy Jim Hawkins, along with the Great Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat, set out to find it on a mysterious island.
Accompanied by Squire Trelawney (Fozzie Bear) and Captain Smollett (Kermit the Frog), Jim and his friends finally get their own taste of adventure, but soon uncover a sinister plot by a band of villainous pirates who seek the treasure for their own.
Led by the ship’s devious cook Long John Silver (Tim Curry), the pirates kidnap Jim and his friends and, once on the island, find it is full of danger, including a ruthless island queen named Benjamina Gunn (Miss Piggy).
Despite their family-friendly and often artificial feel, every Muppet production doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities the real world can have, and that’s evident here right from the start. Although it’s rated G, the film has plenty of threats of murder, people drinking alcohol, violence that, while cartoony, does hit hard and much of the setting is dank and dirty. It can be a lot for a 5-year-old kid to handle.
However, what the Muppets are best known for is their humor, and every type of comedy imaginable is on display here, with joke after joke making sure there’s something for everybody. There are Gonzo and Rizzo’s fourth-wall breaks and modern-day pop culture references, the slapstick with Muppets flying through the air and all the clever puns and innuendo the adults can appreciate. Every performer gives it their all to make sure it works.
And at the top of that list is Tim Curry, giving easily one of his most zany and joyful performances. While he is often cartoonish and over-the-top in everything he does, among the world of the Muppets, he fits right in. From his wink-at-the-camera deliveries to his infectious laugh, every moment Curry is on screen is a riot.
But remember, this is a musical, and as the Muppets do so well, the balance between the satirical comedy and the genuine heart in the story is matched perfectly. You have your Ziegfeld Follies numbers like “Sailing for Adventure” and “A Professional Pirate,” but there are also emotional ballads like “Something Better” and “Love Led Us Here.” Considering they were written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, I didn’t expect anything less.
Finally, as an adaption of “Treasure Island,” it’s a darn good adventure movie. Not only does it faithfully follow the story — even with Muppets — there is plenty of great action and thrilling suspense in some of these scenes. I didn’t expect Muppets sword-fighting pirates to make such a great musical, but thank goodness it does.