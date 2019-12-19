SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kevin and Patty Dusenbury of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, through the generosity of many donors to their Gift of Memory program, have delivered numerous toys and gifts to the Christmas House in Coudersport.
Helping the Dusenburys deliver the gifts last week was the Klesa family, who have embraced the Gift of Memory program to honor their son and brother, Jon, having themselves brought over numerous gifts and toys donated by their family and friends again this year.
“We have donors from the first year that continue to donate and new donors every year,” Kevin Dusenbury said. “We had several donors who contributed monies which allowed us to shop for specific needs to purchase items for the older children.”
Dusenbury, owner and funeral director of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse, as well as the Potter County coroner, said, “In my daily duties, I see the poverty and hurt on many faces. When I see a child, I just want to help and it is the generosity of so many that will help put a smile on these children’s faces on Christmas morning.”