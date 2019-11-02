BRADFORD, Pa. — Alex Tingley has been fighting acute lymphocytic leukemia for nearly a year.
Doctors have told the Bradford family that Alex’s B Cell acute lymphocytic leukemia is the most common form of the disease — and the most curable. However, it is no secret that success in curing the disease hinges on getting the treatment he needs, a situation that took a scary turn recently.
Cancer treatments, particularly those for pediatric patients, follow a specific plan and include very specific drugs. When those drugs are not available in the necessary amounts and for all patients that need them, it is considered a drug shortage — a phenomenon that has increased in prevalence in the last decade.
Alex’s treatment plan, while common, does not include the most common drug used in treatment for children with his disease. However, the drug that is the only acceptable alternative for this treatment, Erwinia, was not available recently. This threw a wrench into his treatment regimen.
“There’s a different medication, it’s called PEG-Asparaginase, it’s what they give kids initially,” explained Katie Tingley, mother of 5-year-old Alex. “Some kids have an allergic reaction to it — (Alex) had a severe anaphylactic reaction to it. That’s why he was put on Erwinia. That was our first experience with a shortage; they went to order it and it was on shortage, and they weren’t able to get it for awhile.
“He went about a month without it. It set us back a month.”
Dr. Kara Kelly, chair of the Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, and Dr. Waldemar J. Kaminski, chair of pediatrics at Roswell’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, explained that the reason behind this particular drug shortage traces back to the manufacturer in the United Kingdom.
“In Alex’s case, the drug he needed, the shortage is an international problem. That particular drug is only produced by one company in the UK, and they were having manufacturing issues,” Kelly said. “No one was able to get it.”
Kelly noted that Alex was one of three pediatric patients that needed this medication when the shortage occurred. There was also one adult patient in the hospital at the time who required the same medication.
“Alex’s reaction is not an uncommon reaction to this medication,” Kelly said. “It occurs 10% to 15% of the time. There is not anything that could have been prevented in his case. That’s why we have a drug that can be used in patients that are allergic. When that is not available, that is when these problems arise. In any program, any cancer program, every year, we have multiple patients that need this medication. The reaction is common enough that there is always a need.”
Fortunately for Alex, a collaborative program between Roswell and Oshei allowed a transfer of the medication he needed, and his treatment was put back on track.
However, while that situation is resolved, another potential issue that could impact Alex’s treatment, as well as many other patients, looms on the horizon. Another drug, one that is common to almost all pediatric cancer treatment plans and is only produced by the drug manufacturer Pfizer in the United States, is seeing shortages thanks to the decision in July of this year by a second manufacturer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, to stop producing the drug.
“I’m not quite as concerned with the Erwinia because they seem to have gotten enough of that,” Tingley said. “It was very concerning at first, but the Vinchristine is very concerning now. Vinchristine hasn’t disrupted his treatment yet, but that is one (drug) that every patient gets. It’s not a specialized drug. They use it for multiple types of cancers, most or all pediatric patients get Vinchristine.
“We are concerned that he won’t get the appropriate number of doses or the dose amount he needs going forward,” she said. “He still has another year and a half to two years of treatment. We are concerned he won’t get all of the doses or the dosage that he needs to get better.”
While Pfizer officials say they will have drug production meeting demand by December, uncertainty remains, causing additional stress on patients and their families who are already struggling.
“Being a pharmaceutical leader, dealing with drug shortages is a very intense issue that has increased over the last 10 years,” said Roswell Park’s chief pharmacy officer, Dr. Lijian Cai. “One major drug shortage issue is that in 51% of shortages, they never identify any reason behind it. The notice is very short, there is no way we know ahead of time.
“If there is a guideline protocol already in place, we have to alter that. We can almost trigger a secondary shortage. This is happening to most of the medical professionals across the country, and if we have one shortage, we use the next best option and switch to another drug that hasn’t been utilized at that level. Then it creates a secondary shortage.”
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-New York, is fighting for action to help address the way these shortages are handled. Higgins is part of the House Cancer Caucus, a group that recently signed and sent a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
“In light of this current life-or-death situation facing too many children with cancer, we would like to know more about what is currently being done to mitigate these kinds of drug shortages,” the letter stated.
In the meantime, Kelly noted that she promotes the idea of people donating plasma and blood, as this helps cancer patients and is something the community can do. Other efforts need to be a focus in the political arena.
“One of the other areas Congress can help facilitate is better sharing across hospitals, hospitals in your area treat cancer patients,” Kelly said. “Right now, there is not a good mechanism to transfer drugs across hospitals. Ideally, in the future we will have a better mechanism in place.”
For Alex’s mom, her hope is to see her efforts make a difference where it counts.
“I feel kind of helpless with what I can do, so I’m (talking to the media) and I hope this gets to the people who can actually do something,” Tingley said. “That’s what my focus is.”