OLEAN — Participants of the Eagles Gala Auction to benefit Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy will be expected to have a “far out” time during the Disco Fever-themed fundraiser Oct. 19.
The annual event, which will transport attendees back to the 1970s with decorations and music, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the STCS/Walsh school at 208 N. 24th St., said Joe Sempolinski, director of development for the schools. Tickets are $75 per person and will include appetizers, drinks, buffet dinner and the opportunity to bid on a number of gift baskets and items. Dress will be cocktail attire.
Sempolinski said the campus has held the event since 2011, always with a different theme, to raise funds for the schools.
“This is one of our regular programs,” he said. “We have two big ones each year, one is our St. Patrick’s Day event” and the other is the Gala.
“Each year, we pick a different theme and we do the decorations and music off of that theme,” he explained. “Two years ago we did 50s music with ‘Rock Around the Clock’ as the theme. “Last year, Las Vegas was the theme.”
He said when guests arrive at this year’s event, they can expect to “see everything disco,” including disco globes hanging from the ceiling.
“We’re looking forward to it — we’ll have a DJ playing music from the 70s and all that,” Sempolinski added, noting he hopes people will enjoy an evening filled with disco. During the event, guests will also dine on a catered meal while having the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items during the silent and live auctions.
Sempolinski said auction items are comprised from donations provided by the community and include a variety of baskets and articles.
“We can always use more donations and will take everything from big to small,” Sempolinski continued. “If it’s something really small, we’ll pair it and put it in a basket with other items. If it’s something big that’s really unique, perhaps like a trip or unique heart piece, that will be a live auction item.”
All of the funds raised from admission tickets as well as the auctions will directly benefit the operation of the schools.
“All the money goes directly into the schools,” he explained. “We feel that it’s important that at the Catholic private school we accept students based on their ability, not on their ability to pay.
“Because of that, we do need to do active fundraising.”
He acknowledged there are generous donors who help the schools throughout the year, but the two fundraisers are also very important
“It’s pretty neat because we have support from the community,” he remarked. “We have alums and people who are parents (of students) at the school (who attend.) We have people from all walks of life from Olean and the greater Olean area” and beyond.
For more information, to donate or purchase one of the limited number of advance tickets available, visit the school’s website at www.stcswalsh.org or call the school at (716) 372-8122.
Ticket RSVPs are due Oct. 11.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)