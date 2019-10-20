OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council’s Free Family Art Day returns 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Arts Council now located at 110 W. State St.
Children and their parents will be able to do seasonably inspired art projects together at no charge, enjoying a creative experience that is accessible to everyone.
This year’s event will celebrate “El Dia de los Muertos” — or “The Day of the Dead,” a holiday to celebrate the lives of loved ones that is recognized throughout Mexico and takes place around the same time as Halloween.
Participants will make sugar skull ornaments, paper marigolds, masks and papel picado banners. A parent must accompany children for this free event. No registration is required.
Fox Financial is a sponsor of Free Family Art Days. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help may call 372-7455 or email to info@myartscouncil.net.