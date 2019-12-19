David Lee Roth will be runnin’ with KISS during the iconic rock band’s farewell tour, which includes a Feb. 5 stop at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.
Roth, the former Van Halen frontman, will open the shows for KISS’s “End of the Road” tour. The tour also includes an Aug. 31 date at CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua.
Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and Live Nation starting at $40 (plus fees). Additional tickets are available through StubHub, SeatGeek and TicketCity.
The shows are part of the KISS farewell tour, which began in 2018 and stopped this past summer at Darien Lake. The band claims it’s their “final tour ever,” but The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers said the same of a “farewell tour” in 2000.
The trek is currently scheduled to end in early October, though more concerts could be added. KISS said it wants to have its final show on July 17, 2021, in New York City, where Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss formed the famed rock band.
Simmons and Stanley lead the current lineup with drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer. Frehley and Criss were part of the band’s last “Farewell Tour” two decades ago.
Roth was the lead singer for Van Halen from 1974 to 1985, performing on hits like “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Jump,” “Panama,” “And the Cradle Will Rock” and “Hot for Teacher.” He also released several solo albums that went gold and platinum, and has reunited with guitarist Eddie Van Halen’s band several times over the past 12 years.
Kiss tour dates with David Lee Roth:
Feb. 1 Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena.
Feb. 4 Allentown, Pa., PPL Center.
Feb. 5 Buffalo, KeyBank Center.