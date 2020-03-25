BRADFORD, Pa. — Former local music educator Darren B. Litz has been named executive director of the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center.
Litz taught music in the Bradford Area School District from 1987 to 2001. He directed some of the first BCPAC community productions, created the gospel quartet 4 Men for God and directed numerous Kiwanis Kapers productions. In 1998, he received BCPAC’s Bravo! Award for his outstanding contributions to the arts in the region.
“The executive director position requires a unique set of skills across many disciplines, and Darren’s decades-long experiences in production, programming, education, youth ministry and administration make him a perfect fit,” BCPAC board president Fred Feightner said.
Litz has spent 20 years teaching music and theater in the Pennsylvania and New York public schools. He has 14 years’ experience in music and theater ministry as the Director of Performing Arts, including managing the Performing Arts division and the Center for the Arts, for Family Life Ministries in Upstate New York.
A graduate of Indiana (Pa.) University, he is a member of the American Choral Director’s Association, National Association for Music Education, New York State School Music Association and received a Diplome D’Honneur for excellence in vocal music from the Federation Internationale Des Choeurs D’Enfants.
A native of Clearfield, Litz and his wife Kim live in Bath, N.Y., where they operate a bed and breakfast. They have two adult daughters.
Litz teaches vocal music and theater at Jasper-Troupsburg Central Schools in Jasper.
“I am thrilled to be ‘coming home’ to Bradford to give back to a community that so graciously poured into me and my family during our years there in the 90’s,” Litz said.