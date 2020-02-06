ST. BONAVENTURE — Three-dimensional textile works from more than 40 artists from around the world will be on display Saturday through April 30 at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
“3D Expression” will display a new dimension of art quilts, including work by artists from 14 states and 10 countries.
The work in the exhibition is all textile-based and three-dimensional. Included in the show are vessels, wearables, wall pieces and sculptural artworks. An exhibition catalog is available at the Quick Center.
The highlight event of the exhibition is a Feb. 24 visit from textile artist Sandy Shelenberger for a program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. demonstrating the indigo dyeing technique of Shibori.
Shelenberger is an award-winning artist from Conneaut, Ohio. Her artwork has been widely exhibited and published in several books. She was juried into Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s Best of 2017.
Shibori is the Japanese word used to describe a variety of manual resist techniques such as binding, twisting, stitching and clamping that create patterns on the fabric before putting it in an indigo dye bath.
People attending will be able to create, with Shelenberger’s guidance, a dyed fabric that they’ll be able to take home.
All materials will be provided, but advance registration is necessary by calling 375-2494 or visiting the Quick Center Box Office. The program is limited to 20 participants.
“3D Expression” is on loan from Studio Art Quilt Associates, and was assembled by SAQA after a call for entries. The show was juried by Bruce Hoffman, a fiber art curator from Philadelphia.
The exhibition at the Quick Center is the second stop on tour; “3D Expression” opened last fall at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan.