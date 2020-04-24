Poultry can be a low-cost enterprise for farms, which provides fresh eggs and meat for families and communities.
Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program (SWNYDLFC), will host a four-part virtual classroom series on management of small poultry flocks.
Amy Barkley, SWNYDLFC's livestock and beginning farm specialist, will present the series beginning Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m. The series will run over the following three Thursdays (May 7, 14 and 21), each an hour in length.
Topics include the following:
• Thursday — "Little Bitty Babies: Brooding for Lifetime Success," an overview of chick sourcing, setting up a functional brooder and management considerations for young poultry.
• May 7 — "Poultry Rearing, Health and Biosecurity," information on poultry housing options, predator control, health considerations and practical disease prevention.
• May 14 — "All About Those Eggs," introduction to egg safety, handling, packaging and regulations.
• May 21 — "From Drumsticks to Wings," overview of poultry processing options, considerations and regulations.
Each class will run independently, allowing attendees the option of choosing to attend one class, or all four, based on their interests. The cost to attend each class is $10. Classes will be held over the Zoom platform, with a call-in option available.
To register, visit the SWNYDLFC website swnydlfc.cce.cornell.edu or contact Barkley (amb544@cornell.edu or 716-640-0844).
Pre-registration is required by noon of the day before each class. A confirmation will be sent following registration, with lecture materials and information for accessing the virtual classroom sent the day before each class. If you are experiencing financial difficulty, please contact Amy to discuss registration options.