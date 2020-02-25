OLEAN — Join Family Life for a night of hilarious, off-the-cuff comedy featuring 3-2-1 Improv at 7 p.m. March 6 at Believer’s Chapel on Constitution Avenue.
The one-night event showcases the comedy of three performers — Carl Crispin, Mike Domeny and Jeremy Schofield — who instantly turn audience suggestions into fast-paced comedy scenes and games. It’s all made up on the spot.
The show is akin to TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?” but with clean comedy to uplift and inspire the audience. The performers say they also see their mission as helping to build stronger bonds within marriages, families, churches and in communities.
“There’s no fear of being embarrassed or taking offense to anything in our shows,” Crispin said. “When people are that comfortable, they usually let their guard down, and laugh harder, longer and freer than any other time. Comedy really can foster a sense of unity between people.”
Crispin started 3-2-1 Improv in 2004 and has been traveling and performing improvisational comedy full-time for 20 years. Joining wits with Domeny and Schofield, 3-2-1 brings a level of energy that makes the show completely unpredictable.
The team has performed in more than 47 states and four Canadian provinces.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door; advance ticket sales end the day before the show at noon. Purchase tickets online at www.fln.org/tickets or call the Family Life ticket office at (800) 927-9083.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Believer’s Chapel is located at 2000 Constitution Ave.