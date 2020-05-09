If you’re looking for a silver lining in the clouds that are producing our May snowfall, consider that the cold temperatures are holding back the leaves on the trees.
Why is that a silver lining? Because the longer it takes for the leaves to grow, the greater the chance of actually seeing our neotropical migrants.
Each May, huge numbers of songbirds pour into Cattaraugus County from the “new tropics” — hence the term neotropics — of Central and South America, where they’ve spent the winter. Most people outside of birding circles have never seen these neotropical migrants because they’re very small — about the size of a chickadee — very active and, with a few exceptions, they don’t come to bird feeders. But their names give a hint to their splendor, including black-throated greens, black-throated blues, American redstarts, blue-winged, golden-winged, yellow, chestnut-sided, yellow-rumped, cerulean, blackburnian, blue-headed, red-eyed and white-eyed.
What makes these birds so special? Their colors, and it’s not just the warblers and vireos. Anyone who has seen the orange on a Baltimore oriole or the blue on an indigo bunting or the more subtle shades of blue on a blue-gray gnatcatcher can appreciate that these birds have dazzling colors that can’t really be captured by even the finest photography equipment.
After all, light passing through 10 to 15 — or more — lens elements will degrade the colors, no matter how fine the glass.
In most years, it’s a challenge to see these birds before the leaves on the trees become so big, but when we have a spring like this one, in which the leaves are held back by the cool temperatures, we all have the opportunity to see these birds when they’re singing and are most active.
The other advantage of the cool temperatures is that it helps keep the black flies down. You don’t have to go to the Adirondacks or Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario to experience thick clouds of black flies — we have a ton right here in Cattaraugus County and you’ll find them in the same areas where you’ll find our neotropical songbirds.
Plus, as long as the temperatures stay cool, many of these birds stay together in small flocks, making it possible to see several at once.
Recently, I was hiking in Golden Hill State Forest and had walked close to a mile seeing only hermit thrushes and Eastern towhees, but then when I got to my car, suddenly there was an ovenbird, a blue-headed vireo, a hermit thrush and a pine warbler, all within reach of my camera. The fact that the leaves were still buds meant I was able to get photos even though the day was overcast and gray.
The big unknown is whether — and if so, when — the jet stream will reset to a more conventional spring pattern, which would shift the winds into the southwest from the current pattern of northwest winds. It’s true that some of the neotropical migrants have already arrived but most are being held back — perhaps just to our south — by the cold northwest winds we’ve been having. If the jet stream resets and we have a few days of southwest winds and clear nights, we can expect that songbirds will begin pouring into our area.
And since birds operate on a biological clock that drives their reproductive cycle, it may be that they’ll be going from establishing territory to nesting in a shorter time than most years. And once they start nesting they’ll be singing less, which will make them harder to find.
So where can you go to see and hear these birds? The answer for those of us in Cattaraugus County is just about anywhere.
In the Olean area I’ve had good luck along the Allegheny River Valley Trail, particularly the first half-mile from the St. Bonaventure University parking lot going toward Gargoyle Park. The Eschelman Tract of the Pfeiffer Nature Center can also be good and in most years they offer guided bird walks, but I’m guessing that those have been canceled because of COVID-19. However, the trails should still be open as long as people practice social distancing.
Personally, I like our state forests because they’re easily accessible and offer a variety of habitats, each of which attracts different songbirds. They all have their advantages but I like Golden Hill State Forest in Great Valley because it’s close to where I live; Bush Hill State Forest in Farmersville for the changes in terrain; and Pine Hill State Forest near Randolph because of the wind blowing through the trees, the variety of habitat and the idyllic quality of the periwinkle ground cover in some areas.
The other advantage of state forests is that they have roads that are easily accessible by ordinary vehicles so it’s possible to enjoy some of these areas without ever leaving your vehicle or while sitting close to your vehicle if you bring a lawn chair. All of the state forests that I’ve visited have walking trails or horse trails, which improves access for walkers.
In the month of May there may be turkey hunters, but turkey hunting ends at noon. Judging by how few turkeys I’ve seen in the state forests, I’d be surprised if there are many hunters, although I did encounter a couple in Golden Hill State Forest.
Of course, Allegany State Park is always an option and it’s my understanding that they’ve built a handicapped accessible boardwalk into a wetland near the Red House maintenance area, where Virginia rail have been seen for at least the last two years. And, according to ebird, there was also a yellow-breasted chat seen in that area in 2019.
In the northern part of the county, I like the East Otto State Forest and Deer Lick Nature Sanctuary, which is owned by The Nature Conservancy, but extreme caution has to be exercised there since steep cliffs drop hundreds of feet into Zoar Valley.
And if you want to go slightly farther afield, consider a day trip to Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pa., which can be positively stunning if you arrive early in the day after the passage of a cold front. But even if the timing isn’t right, a trip to Presque Isle is always rewarding in one way or another.
Half the enjoyment of birding comes from seeing the interrelationships between birds and weather and this spring promises to be pretty memorable in that regard. Hopefully, it’ll be a good memory.
Some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)