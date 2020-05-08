CHAUTAUQUA — The Chautauqua Institution, which for more than a century has been entertaining and educating visitors during its summer season, has canceled in-person programing for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, many of the programs, which include lectures, seminars and cultural performances, will be offered online.
Michael Hill, president of the Chautauqua Lake-side community, said the decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of guests and employees. “I share in the collective heartbreak and grief this decision is sure to evoke,” he said in a statement.
“I assure you — after weeks of careful and painstaking analysis by our amazing and dedicated staff and trustees, in consultation with governmental and other leaders and public health experts — that this is the right decision, to ensure the safety of our community, our region and our future.”
Chautauqua Institution was founded in the 1870s, part of the Victorian-era Chautauqua movement, which at one point included several hundred similarly focused communities across the United States.
It offers educational, entertainment, religious and recreational programming during a two-month summer season. It charges daily admission during the season, which typically runs from late June through late August.
Elizabeth Morris, vice president of marketing and communications for the institution, said a list of online programs should be available by June 1.
“Much of what we will do will depend upon state and federal social-distancing regulations and our ability to use technology to accomplish the recording of content," she said. "We are working on multiple production scenarios to position us for an optimal delivery of program in each of our planned nine weeks.”
There will be no admission fee to enter the Chautauqua grounds this summer. The community usually attracts approximately 100,000 visitors every summer.
Morris said it hasn’t been decided whether any recreational activities — including swimming and boating on the lake, golf, tennis and other activities — will be available.
It’s also unclear if the 139-year-old Athenaeum Hotel and additional food venues will open this season. Afterwords Cafe is the only restaurant currently open, for takeout meals and grocery deliveries.
The hotel and restaurants “will operate to the extent the state regulations permit them to and to the extent we determine we can operate them in a way that is safe for both staff and patrons,” Morris said.