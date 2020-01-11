ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley, a resort beloved by locals and travelers, focuses on fun, leisure, family and inclusivity. The resort is well known for its progressive alpine ski lessons, but is also home to another ski program — the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program.
LASP was founded by a group of Holiday Valley ski patrollers to honor their friend, Bill Lounsbury, who lost his leg to cancer but not his love for skiing. He taught himself to ski with one leg.
From there, the LASP was born, with instructors specially trained in adaptive equipment and methods. In the first year, the program only had a couple of instructors with a total of 32 lessons.
Today, the program has expanded to about 40 instructors, who teach approximately 250 lessons each season.
One longtime recipient of LASP lessons is Charlie Hensel, a student at Ellicottville Central School.
Hensel started out in a child’s sit-ski — essentially a bucket seat with a ski on it. Now, he uses a ski slider, which is basically a walker on skis. With the use of special rigs, handles and bars, Hensel is able to ski down the mountain with ease and speed.
However, Hensel is a package deal, as his mother, Lori, decided to become a LASP instructor.
“We first enrolled Charlie in the LASP when he was 5,” she said. “We wanted for him to stay active in life. After seeing how much he loved it, I decided to become an instructor in the program.”
Lori Hensel has now been instructing for almost 10 years, earning certifications from Professional Ski Instructors of America.
“This program gives Charlie the chance to be included in such a common activity in Ellicottville,” she explained. “It makes my heart swell with pride that my son can enjoy the same pastimes I did when I was his age. My family and I are eternally grateful for the LASP.”
Another instructor, Ann Chamberlain, also discussed why she instructs for LASP.
“I love to ski,” she said. “Volunteering for Lounsbury is a way for me to help share my love of skiing by helping people learn to ski who may not have the opportunity without this program.”
The LASP is more than just a program, Chamberlain said, adding that “LASP constantly puts my own life into perspective and always warms my heart working with amazing people as we watch our students show us what they can achieve.”
For more information on the program, visit holidayvalley.com. If interested in becoming a LASP volunteer instructor, email laspski@hotmal.com.
(Ginna Hensel of Ellicottville is a student at Jamestown Community College and a contributor to Bradford Publishing Co.’s newspapers.)