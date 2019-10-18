SALAMANCA — R&B legend Chaka Khan, winner of 10 Grammy Awards and a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform at the Seneca Allegany Events Center on Jan. 25.
With 22 albums and 10 No. 1 songs on her resume, Chaka has been creating music for more than 40 years, bringing together the sounds of R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country and world music in her performances.
She was announced recently as a Rock Hall of Fame nominee with her group Rufus. She has worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Stanley Clarke, Steve Winwood, Prince and others to produce such classics as “Tell Me Something Good,” “Ain’t Nobody,” “I Feel for You” and “This is My Night.”
Born Yvette Marie Stevens, Khan grew up in Chicago’s South Side, surrounded by music. She formed her first group, the Crystalettes at age 11, and in high school joined the Afro-Arts Theater that included Motown icon Mary Wells.
While with Rufus, Wonder was so impressed with their cover of his “Maybe Your Baby” that he wrote a new song specifically for Khan’s voice, the evocative smash hit, “Tell Me Something Good.” Khan then launched her solo career with the huge hit “I’m Every Woman,” an anthem of women’s empowerment penned by Ashford & Simpson.
Her chart-topping 1984 mega hit, “I Feel For You,” written by Prince, made history as the first R&B song to feature rap, by Grandmaster Melle Mel.
In 1995, she made her musical theater debut on London’s West End, where she starred in “Mama I Want to Sing.” In 2002 she traveled to Las Vegas, where she starred in “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” a critically-acclaimed musical based on the music of Stevie Wonder. Her Broadway debut came in 2008 when she took over the role of Sofia in Oprah Winfrey’s musical “The Color Purple.”
In 2011, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Tickets can be purchased at Seneca Allegany or visit Ticketmaster.com.