Most of us have family traditions we practice every New Year. Common traditions in the United States include making New Year’s resolutions, singing “Auld Lang Syne” and attending church services, parades, sporting events and fireworks.
I explored traditions in other cultures around the world and found some to be rather interesting. In Spain, it is customary to eat 12 grapes — one at each stroke of the clock on New Year’s Eve. Each grape represents good luck for one month of the coming year.
Residents of Colombia carry empty suitcases around the block in hopes of enjoying a travel-filled New Year. In Scotland, “first-footing” is practiced. The first person who crosses the threshold of a home in the New Year must carry a gift for good luck.
In Greece, an onion is hung on the front door of homes as a symbol of rebirth in the New Year. On New Year’s Day, parents wake their children by tapping them on the head with the onion.
Regardless of your personal traditions, we all approach the New Year with unique hopes and aspirations.
From a religious perspective, there are some interesting facts about the New Year as well.
In 46 B.C. pre-Christian Rome, Julius Caesar implemented the Julian calendar. The first of January was dedicated to Janus, the god of gateways and beginnings, for whom the month was named.
In 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII introduced his Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Day marked the Feast of the Naming and Circumcision of Jesus. In accordance with Jewish tradition, a male child is circumcised and formally given his name on the eighth day after birth. The circumcision of Jesus has traditionally been seen as the first time the blood of Christ was shed. This is significant as the beginning of the process of the redemption of man.
It is also seen as evidence that Christ was fully human, and as a demonstration of his obedience to biblical law.
On January the first, the Catholic Church celebrates The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. The word solemnity does not reflect the personality of Mary, but is rather a reference to certain days within the liturgical calendar of the Church. Solemnities are the highest ranking liturgical celebrations, higher than feast days or memorials. By celebrating a solemnity dedicated to Mary’s motherhood, the Church honors the significance of her role in the life of Christ.
Many Christian churches hold Watchnight services on New Year’s Eve. These services offer Christians the opportunity to make confession for the year that is past and resolutions for the year ahead. Watchnight services have added significance and history in the African-American community in the United States. On New Year’s Eve in 1862, many slaves were said to have gathered to await news and confirmation of the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
There are far too many traditions to share in this writing, but regardless of how you choose to celebrate it, I wish you and yours a healthy, happy New Year!