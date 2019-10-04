Yes, it is me again this week. Last week, I wrote a simple article that featured our dog, Percy. There are many people who know Percy and commented how much they enjoyed the article.
However, this didn’t sit too well in our house with our five cat children, who asked, “How about us?”
They did remind me that in May 2016 Pope Francis announced his belief that all cats are Christians. The Vatican’s response to the pope’s announcement was, “That was a predominantly Protestant perspective. It may have originated with Karl Barkh’s Dog-matic theology.”
If you don’t believe me, look it up on the internet. It is quite an interesting read.
I have always thought that Pope Francis is pretty progressive, and my cats believe that his announcement was a cat-aclysmic revelation — for dogs. But I digress.
What the cats really wanted me to let you know is that they too help us understand the unconditional love, patience and sacrifice of God. We all think that our pets were put here so we could have a best friend. Perhaps that is a good way to think about it. But, personally, I believe that in many ways they are part of our lives to teach us, most importantly, about unconditional love, patience and sacrifice.
We have five cats — all of them have been rescues, one of them a feral cat. She came to us battered and beaten. She still keeps her distance, but in her own way conveys gratitude that she is not outside facing the dangers of living alone in the wild.
We may believe that cats, unlike dogs, don’t understand us when we talk. Yet, for cat owners, we know differently. We can tell the difference between a happy meow and a “What the heck is going on?” meow. We know that they have a keen ability to read our movements, especially when we are heading towards their food bowl or the toy baskets.
Most importantly, they understand when we are down and need a cat hug and some loud purring to sooth our aching hearts.
They, in return, teach us unconditional love. We allow them to take the paint off the walls, shred our furniture and keep us up all night trying to find just the right spot on top of our heads to sleep on. Yet we continue to love them. They teach us patience as we attempt to correct their bad behavior, which normally doesn’t change. And, we continue to love them.
Now, for the biggie: they teach us sacrifice. When they are missing we will sacrifice our comfort for their safety. We wander around in knee deep snow or frigid temperatures calling out their names. When they are sick, our budget goes out the door, it’s whatever it takes to make them feel better.
Our sweet little fur babies are being used by God to teach us a lesson that man can’t teach each other. God is saying, “Unconditional love does exist and you yourself have proven it over and over.”
We prove it in our relationship with each other and with our four-legged children. God doesn’t waste anything. He uses it all.
Today, Oct. 4, is the feast of St. Francis, keeper and protector of nature and all animals. St. Francis is said to have seen the reflection of the divine in all of nature and believed that all creatures were our brothers and sisters.
Today is a good day to give thanks for our fur babies and the lessons that they teach us about God and life.
(Rev. Kim Rossi is rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.)