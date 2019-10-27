This time of the year, I am always thinking about soups and chili. They are my go-to meals on a cold day, and if I make enough ahead, I can just pull one out of the freezer for an easy, healthy dinner.
I am giving you a vegetarian chili recipe today — an entire meal because it is packed with nutrients. You could add ground turkey or chicken in it but, frankly, it isn’t necessary because you will get plenty of protein from the beans and chickpeas.
Its base is a vegetable broth but if you don’t want to be strictly vegetarian, go ahead and substitute low-sodium chicken broth. You can also substitute for the can of crushed tomatoes — if you would rather use fresh tomatoes, chop up about 2 cups of your favorite kind instead. Sometimes, the canned variety this time of the year has more flavor, but eating fresh is best.
You may have additional vegetables in your fridge so go ahead and add those, too. Just be mindful of their cooking time. A bowl of this chili will warm you to the bone and provide you with a hearty, healthy meal at the same time.
VEGETARIAN CHILI (8 servings)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 large white onion, diced
2 large (or 4 small) poblano peppers, seeded and diced
1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
2 stalks celery, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
4 cups vegetable broth
One 15-ounce can chickpeas
One 15-ounce can black beans
2 cups frozen corn, thawed
1 avocado, diced, for garnish
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, poblano pepper, celery, and sweet potato, and sauté until the onion is translucent, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
2. Add the chili powder, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt and pepper, and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and broth. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until good flavor develops and the vegetables are very tender, 30 to 35 minutes.
3. Stir in the beans, chickpeas and corn, and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.4. To serve, ladle the chili into bowls. Garnish each with 1 to 2 tablespoons avocado and 1 teaspoon cilantro. Leftover chili will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week or you can freeze it for future meals.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)