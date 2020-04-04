There are three reasons why the weekend of March 14 was pretty special. First, it was the last weekend of winter and even though it was mild, that makes it special in my book.
Second, we had plenty of sunshine and blue sky, which helped balance the darkness and fear that is the coronavirus and, third, everyplace I went birding I saw bald eagles, which, aside from the pure majesty of the bird, is further evidence of the eagle’s spectacular recovery.
Cattaraugus County is a popular destination for spring birding that draws people from many parts of New York and Pennsylvania. We know that because some birders report their sightings on ebird, so it’s possible to read their profiles and determine where they’re from and where in the county they were birding. With few exceptions, most of the spring birding takes place on the western side of the county in the Conewango Valley.
But I like to start my spring birding on the eastern side of the county by checking the wetlands along the Ischua Creek. By the middle of March I was seeing wood duck, mallard, common merganser, hooded merganser and Canada goose, as well as our earliest shorebird, the killdeer. Songbirds included American robin, Eastern bluebird, red-winged blackbirds and song sparrows. In addition to bald eagle, birds of prey included red-tailed hawk and the red-shouldered hawk.
Without a doubt, red-shouldered hawks are our most vocal bird of prey and they’re more often heard than seen. Conversely, the bald eagle is rarely heard, but I generally see them anytime that I’m birding the Ischua Creek area. Sometimes I’ll see two or three.
On one recent trip, I watched as an adult bald eagle chased a red-tailed hawk that was carrying a rodent. The scuffle probably had more to do with territory than a rodent meal and the smaller red-tailed hawk easily out-maneuvered the larger eagle. Nevertheless the chase continued for a couple of minutes, which probably felt like an eternity to the red-tailed hawk. The same thing happened the next time that I was there but it was a juvenile bald eagle chasing the red-tailed hawk.
Taken together, that’s probably pretty good evidence that both the red-tailed and the eagle will be nesting in the area.
From the Ischua Creek wetlands, I frequently drive to Machias to check out what the local birding community calls “bird swamp” or “bird marsh,” which is on the right side of the road after crossing the railroad tracks on Sunset Hill Road. The marsh itself is private property and is clearly posted but it’s possible to view most of the marsh from the spillway. As far as I’m concerned, it’s one of the most reliable locations for seeing bald eagles because there’s generally a nesting pair somewhere in the vicinity and eagles can sometimes be seen perched to the left of the spillway.
From Sunset Hill Road I take Route 242 to Ellicottville, where I arrive just in time for an early lunch before continuing south to Salamanca, where I pick up Interstate 86 and head west. At that point the temptation is to stay on Interstate 86 all the way to Randolph to check the birds along Swamp Road, which runs through the Conewango Swamp Wildlife Management Area. But Swamp Road is heavily birded in the spring so I can view what’s been seen there by checking ebird.
Still, it’s a reliable location for nesting bald eagles, although in my experience they’re generally pretty far from the road. It’s also one of the few — if not the only — locations in Cattaraugus County where Sandhill cranes have been reported.
Swamp Road is a gravel road that used to be impassable during spring flooding but the road has been built up, making it possible to safely drive the entire length. It’s also used by the Amish, though, so care should be taken when driving there.
Resisting the temptation to continue to Randolph, I generally get off I-86 at Route 280, which is the last exit before passing over the Allegheny Reservoir. Driving south, I check Crick’s Run, Holt’s Run, Quaker Lake and Wolf Run, all of which can be partially accessed by vehicle, except Crick’s Run.
Wolf Run is fully accessible by car but I prefer to park and walk. With a little patience bald eagles can be seen near the Seneca Nation boundary and in some years, wintering golden eagles can be seen in the upper reaches of Wolf Run, but I didn’t see any this winter.
After Wolf Run I generally make a quick stop at the parking area for Quaker Lake to look for waterfowl, but if there are any, they’re generally diving ducks and they’re very distant so it helps to have a spotting scope. From the parking area it’s possible to see a bald eagle nest in a white pine tree high on the ridge to the right, but as far as I can tell, the nest hasn’t been used recently, although eagles can sometimes be seen in that general vicinity.
Holt’s Run is also accessible by car for a short distance and is one of the places where I’m most likely to see early spring migrants like American robin because there’s a lot of sumac there, which is an important late winter food source for birds. But it was the spring peeper frogs that really got my attention the last time I was there since it was daytime, but they were very loud and I saw more than a dozen swimming in a very shallow vernal pool. I’m more accustomed to hearing spring peepers after dark so seeing them swimming in daylight was pretty interesting.
Like most of you, the coronavirus has dramatically changed the way I live and work, partly because there’s no way to know how long it will last or how devastating it may be to our community. But being cooped up isn’t healthy, either, so birding is the perfect way to stay active both physically and mentally. And if you manage to see a soaring bald eagle, it’s with the knowledge that the species was brought back from the edge of extinction by decisive government action backed by scientific evidence in a time of unprecedented crisis and, in my opinion, that’s as it should be.
Some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/with/49548594756/.
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)