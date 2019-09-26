Berries of any kind are so good for you and you can fit them into any diet because they are low in calories and low in sugar content.
Berries provide antioxidants, called anthocyanins, which are anti-inflammatories — and they provide anti-cancer benefits, too. They are high in fiber, minerals and vitamins, especially vitamin C.
They help to improve blood sugar, lower cholesterol and they also help to keep our arteries flowing.
I recommend berries — strawberries, blueberries or blackberries — in your morning cereal or dessert after dinner, but in this case I urge you to try a berry dinner salad.
I have found that there are still enough fresh berries in the markets so enjoy this antioxidant-packed salad, which is very nutritious — as well as delicious. If you absolutely can’t find fresh berries, frozen will work. Whatever you use, I’m sure you will enjoy it. One serving is only about 180 calories.
BERRY SALAD (serves two)
Ingredients:
n 2 packed cups torn fresh spinach
n 2 cups iceberg lettuce, chopped
n 3/4 cup sliced fresh strawberries
n 3/4 cup fresh blackberries or blueberries
n 1 medium shallot, sliced
n 1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Salad dressing:
n 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar, or cider vinegar
n 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
n 2 tablespoons honey
n 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
n 1 teaspoon curry powder (can be omitted)
n 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
In a large salad bowl, toss together spinach, strawberries, blueberries, onion and pecans.
In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine dressing ingredients and shake well. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Split into two servings and enjoy.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)