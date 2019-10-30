OLEAN — The Baha’i community of Olean celebrated the bicentenary of the birth of the Bab, one of the co-founders of the Baha’i faith, with a free event Monday evening.
A program of narration and music was offered in the Olean High School auditorium, featuring Daryl Johnson, a local actor, as narrator of a tablet addressed by Baha’u’llah, the other co-founder of the religion, whose bicentenary was celebrated two years ago.
Stephanie Skandar also narrated during the program, along with Daryl Johnson, Negin Mahallati and Carl Shorter.
Richard Snyder was conductor and composer for the program, which featured singers Ardyth Van Scoy, Maija Klute and David Snyder, as well as musicians Laura Peterson (piano), Virginia Vossler (violin), Tobi Snyder (viola), Carol Flurschutz (cello) and Keira Killelea (harp).
The poetry of Elizabeth Kappas, one of Western New York’s earliest Baha’is, was also featured.