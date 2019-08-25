Most people don’t associate the dog days of summer with a time of great physical activity since the days are hot and the nights are still as the air seems to stagnate when the sun goes down.
But if we look, there’s really a lot of activity happening all around us in the natural world. For one thing, most of our local birds have finished nesting and are moving off territory, and for another, birds that nested in the far north are already appearing along our waterways on their way back south.
First, the nesters. At my property this was an unusual year starting with the American kestrels. For a while I was sure that I’d have a nesting pair since they were paying very close attention to my nesting box and the male actually presented the female with prey at the box, which, presumably, demonstrates that he’s a good provider.
But when it came time to settle down, they didn’t. Instead, they moved on and European starlings claimed the box and have brought off two or three broods.
But the curious thing is that I haven’t seen kestrels along my morning commute, either, which is unusual because in previous years I’ve generally seen two or three. As cavity nesters, kestrels are more dependent on human structures than other birds, whether it be a barn they can nest in, a nesting box like the one that I have or even an old den tree that a property owner has left standing. However, if any of those structures are disturbed or cut down, kestrels will have to move on.
Eastern bluebirds, which are also cavity nesters, were also harder to find this year. Between myself and a neighbor we have close to 15 bluebird boxes on our properties and this year bluebirds nested in only one. The rest were occupied by either tree swallows or — in the case of one of my boxes — house wrens.
Tree swallows are important birds because they eat tons of airborne bugs but they’re generally gone from my area by the middle of July, whereas bluebirds will stick around well into October. The chorry-chorry sound of their song is nice to hear in the stillness of the autumn morning. Hopefully, the one pair that did nest will stick around for a while.
House wrens sometimes get a bad rap because they generally won’t tolerate other cavity nesting birds like bluebirds and may destroy other birds’ eggs if they don’t take the hint and clear out. Unlike other cavity nesting birds, wrens build their nests out of small hard sticks rather that long soft grasses — this may explain their nasty temper — and they seem to deliberately introduce branches with spider eggs on them so when the spiders hatch, the spiders eat the mites and other parasites that could otherwise harm the young house wrens when they hatch.
At my property, the difference of a few feet in the placement of a nest box in one direction or another can mean the difference between bluebirds or tree swallows and house wrens, which prefer denser habitat near brush piles where they can both find cover and insects.
Another surprise this season was the lack of ruby-throated hummingbirds. I don’t get a lot of hummingbirds but there’s usually a pair somewhere nearby — but this year I’ve only seen adults, suggesting that they either didn’t find a mate or the nest was unsuccessful for some reason.
Eastern kingbirds lost a nest on my property during one of the windstorms but quickly built a new nest in a nearby tree and that nest produced four young.
Otherwise, bobolinks, Eastern meadowlarks and savannah sparrows all nested successfully in my fields, while robins, cardinals, mourning doves, song sparrows, chipping sparrows, yellow warblers and common yellowthroats nested closer to my house. I did not have a nesting pair of Eastern phoebes this year, but a family has been visiting my deck so they must have nested somewhere nearby.
Aside from the nesters, there’s also been a lot of activity where I bird along the Ischua Creek — not all of it birds. Common snapping turtles have been numerous along the creek this summer and I’ve also seen a large number of painted turtles, but the real excitement came from locating a den of northern water snakes. Like rattlesnakes, northern water snakes bear live young rather than incubating eggs. But unlike rattlesnakes, which are born ready for action with fangs and venom, northern water snakes are constrictors, so they’re not nearly as dangerous to people. Still, the adults I was seeing were 3 to 4 feet long so I gave them their space.
In terms of birds, there were two sightings that really stood out in August.
The first was a Virginia rail on Aug. 11. Rails are secretive birds that are rarely heard and almost never seen and this bird was so tight into an autumn olive bush that I would’ve walked right by it if it hadn’t vocalized. I managed to get off one very poor photograph of the bird and the plumage seemed to indicate that it was a juvenile, which would be a hopeful sign that there was a successful nest nearby.
The second siting was an adult Caspian tern, and since they don’t nest anywhere near here, that bird was definitely a migrant. The Caspian tern is a large tern and it made numerous passes over the water before diving for fish in much the same way that a belted kingfisher would. Other migrants that have appeared along the creek include semipalmated plovers, least sandpipers and solitary sandpipers.
Other birds that seemed to do well this year along the creek include wood duck, belted kingfisher, killdeer and spotted sandpiper.
Creeks and rivers are superhighways for migrating birds and you don’t have to get down with the turtles and snakes to see them. Twice in the last two weeks I’ve seen bald eagles perched over the Olean Creek in the large tree behind the Olean Times Herald building, so all that’s really needed is awakening to an awareness of the natural world.
Some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/pho tos/meadowsteward/with/48200982457/.
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)