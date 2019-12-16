BRADFORD, Pa. — Several area residents graduated earlier this month from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford after the fall semester.
The graduates are:
Zach Colburn, bachelor of arts, environmental studies, Hinsdale; Tammy Bissonnette, bachelor of arts, sociology, Little Valley; and Michael Giopulos, bachelor of science, sport and recreation management, Wellsville.
From Bradford are Megan Girard, bachelor of arts, interdisciplinary arts; Kassi Kloss, bachelor of science, biology; Jennie Mongillo, bachelor of science, exercise science; Kyle Petitt, bachelor of science, chemistry; and Katelyn Wells, bachelor of arts, general studies.