The Unified Bocce Ball Regional Championship was held this past week, with the teams from three area schools coming together at Oswayo Valley High School to finish out their first season.
Port Orange, one of Port Allegany’s two teams, claimed first place during the competition, defeating Oswayo Valley 7-6. Port Black came in third place, outscoring Bradford 6-5.
“I am personally so pleased with how this season went and very proud of how our students represented Bradford,” said Jennifer Morgan, director of special education for Bradford Area School District. “The physical activity is wonderful for our students, but more importantly there were friendships that were built among the teammates at Bradford and with teammates across the sport in Port Allegany and Oswayo Valley.
“We learned so much about the importance of teamwork and good sportsmanship,” she said. “I am so hopeful that this first season is just the beginning of the Unified Sports program growing bigger and better every year.”
Both the Bradford and Port Allegany coaches were in agreement, noting that the season was a success.
For the two Port Allegany teams, the season was over far too soon.
“The kids have had a ton of fun learning the game. They do wish that more schools would participate so that they could play more games,” said Justin Osani, Port Allegany coach.
“Personally, I’ve had a great deal of fun participating in the program. The game is easy to pick up but difficult to master. The best part is that anyone can play. The best thing that could happen for this program would be for more schools to get involved.”
Bradford coach Jennifer Barnes, when asked how Bradford’s team members felt about their participation, quoted Jonah Schmidt, who said, “Playing with my friends and enjoying a good laugh.”
Barnes said, “I think that sums up exactly how the students feel about competition and practices. I know that competitions can get a little stressful for the students, but they seem to always have a smile on their face.”
She also noted that the team was excited to see all the teams together and competing during the regional championship.
“Seeing the pride and excitement in my athletes faces makes everything I do worth it. Even though we don’t win, they are always filled with excitement and proud of what they have accomplished,” Barnes said. “The impact on their self-esteem is priceless and gaining friendships with their peers is even more valuable. I truly am blessed to be a part of this program/sport and can’t wait till next season!”